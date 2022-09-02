Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Down 2.3 %

Greif stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Institutional Trading of Greif

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.