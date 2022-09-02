Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. 4,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,412. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

