Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Trading Down 2.3 %

Greif stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.