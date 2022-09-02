Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 30,595 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,595 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $132,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Barings LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 57,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.13. 200,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,123,413. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

