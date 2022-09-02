Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,213 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $111,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $14,374,230. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $435.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.68. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.