Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,323 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $355,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,478,564. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $398.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

