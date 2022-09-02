Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57,111 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $326,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,587,296. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. The stock had a trading volume of 577,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,982. The company has a market capitalization of $434.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

