Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $581.81 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,792 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $581,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $519.61. The company had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,551. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

