Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $243.41 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,974 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adobe were worth $243,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

