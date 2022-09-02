Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $218.88 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Prologis worth $218,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.76. 35,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

