Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $197.80 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,157 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of AT&T worth $197,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. 1,038,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,033,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

