Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,466,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,417 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $287,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 97,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

