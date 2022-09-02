Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 11,037 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 930,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.51% of Keysight Technologies worth $155,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

KEYS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $164.29. 15,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,287. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

