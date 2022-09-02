Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.30 million-$209.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.23 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.2 %

LOPE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,115. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

