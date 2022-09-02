Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.
Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.66. 230,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.31. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.43.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
