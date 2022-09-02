Goose Finance Trading Down 7.4% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $67,073.13 and approximately $7,818.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00132827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

