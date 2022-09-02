Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 19964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.04 million and a P/E ratio of -19.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.74.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$119.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

