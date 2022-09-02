Goldex Token (GLDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180,467.84

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Goldex Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $180,467.84 and approximately $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
Goldex Token Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldex Token Coin Trading
