Goldex Token (GLDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $180,467.84

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Goldex Token has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldex Token has a total market capitalization of $180,467.84 and approximately $15,238.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldex Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,601% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Goldex Token Profile

Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.