Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Gold Road Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

About Gold Road Resources

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

