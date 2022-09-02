Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Gold Road Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Gold Road Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.
About Gold Road Resources
See Also
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.