Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Activity

MetLife Stock Performance

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $66.68. 101,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

