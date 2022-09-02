Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 168 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Trading Down 0.1 %

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of CLX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

