Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.70. 15,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,110. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.