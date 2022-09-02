Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,725 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after buying an additional 363,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,020,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,609. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.61.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

