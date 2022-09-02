Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 109,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 33,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $117.02. 315,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565,821. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

