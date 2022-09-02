Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,903 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.37. 329,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,623,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

