Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.72. 378,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,270,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

