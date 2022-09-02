Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.89 million. Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.03- EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.00.

Shares of Globant stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.80. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,634. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.50. Globant has a 1 year low of $159.56 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Globant by 16.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after acquiring an additional 150,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 5.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after purchasing an additional 64,161 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Globant by 64.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

