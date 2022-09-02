Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB) Short Interest Update

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NASDAQ:EWEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

EWEB stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Global X Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

