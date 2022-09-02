Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 152.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.6%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Insider Transactions at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,498,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.