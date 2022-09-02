Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,558 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

GPN stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its 200-day moving average is $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

