Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.63. 448,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,262,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Several research firms have commented on DNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.93.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
