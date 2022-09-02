Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.63. 448,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 21,262,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878,232 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

