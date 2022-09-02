Gillson Capital LP Has $366,000 Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 1,339.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 167,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,707. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.