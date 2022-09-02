Gillson Capital LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,159 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 111,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 67.3% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 89,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 1,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

