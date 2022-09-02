Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

AMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.84. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.25 and its 200 day moving average is $251.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.