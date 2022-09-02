Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 318 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average is $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.