Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 1,034 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

