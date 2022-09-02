Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $4,390,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.67. 4,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,517. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

