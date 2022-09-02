Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $85.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

