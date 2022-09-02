Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,336 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 163,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PSNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,699. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

