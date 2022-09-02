Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,553 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,045,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ARKF opened at $17.31 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $55.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

