Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 10,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPYV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

