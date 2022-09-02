Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 26,525 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,741.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 274,003 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $18,911,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MQ. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta Price Performance

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 22.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marqeta stock remained flat at $7.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,381. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.