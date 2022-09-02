Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 167 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,282,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,692,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 518,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,249,000 after purchasing an additional 164,021 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $241.02. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,175. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day moving average is $253.16.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.