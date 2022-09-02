Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to -3% to $2.35-2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

Genesco Stock Down 18.4 %

Genesco stock traded down $10.42 on Thursday, hitting $46.16. 519,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $633.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.90. Genesco has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

