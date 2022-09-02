GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,215.51 and $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 39% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00304263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002448 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

