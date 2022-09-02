GBS (NYSE:GBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

GBS Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYSE GBS opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. GBS has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GBS during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GBS by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GBS in the first quarter worth $70,000. 2.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

