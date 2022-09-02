GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GAP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

GAP Stock Up 1.1 %

GPS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. GAP has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.75.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -59.41%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in GAP by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in GAP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

