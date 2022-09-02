GAMEE Price Down 7.7% This Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $269,315.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,439,956 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

