GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.81 million and $12,870.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00292156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,787,394 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

