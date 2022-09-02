FY2023 EPS Estimates for Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) Decreased by Analyst

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Perseus Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.